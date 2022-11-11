Go to the main site
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev

    11 November 2022, 13:48

    SAMARKAND. KAZINFORM Our countries connect West and East, North and South. For this reason, in the current transitional period, it is crucial to raise the potential of the transport-transport communications and maximum use their capacities. Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it at the OTS Summit in Samarkand today, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.

    «The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route running across the territories of three fraternal states – Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Türkiye – proves it,» he noted.

    «We attach priority importance to the development of the transport and logistics sector. In the past 15 years, Kazakhstan has spent Ş35bln for this purpose. Our country is interested in diversification of transport routes and development of logistics. We plan to attract Ş20bln of investments for this goal till 2025,» said the President.

    He stressed also the importance of development of domestic transport and transit corridors among the Turkic states.

    «We consider it will be expedient to further expand our transit and export opportunities. First, we need to modernize our border crossing points. We should launch measures to develop alternative routes of railway and automobile communication,» the Kazakh President noted.

    In his words, it is crucial to develop a digital transport system which will let simplify the procedures of goods handling, operational exchange of transport documentation and will open new opportunities for entering the international market.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    President of Kazakhstan Turkic speaking states Uzbekistan Kazakhstan
