Crucial to develop Kazakh internet resources, multimedia content, Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Information and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Umarov told the Ministry’s board meeting about the tasks to improve awareness-building efforts, Kazinform reports.

Askar Umarov noted that this year the Ministry would actively debate mass media vision development under the 2023-2025 national information development plan with the mass media representatives and NGOs.

As stated there it is planned to develop a 2022-2023 special training plan aimed at raising skills of media experts, build media and information literacy of population.

«Development of Kazakhstani internet segment will be one of the priorities this year. It is crucial to develop Kazakh internet resources, multimedia content and online platforms,» the Minister stated.

Besides, it is planned to hold the media and information literacy week to raise media literacy in the society jointly with the NGOs.