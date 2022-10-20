Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Crucial to debate building phyto-veterinary laboratory in Zhetysu region, President
20 October 2022, 11:04

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM At the meeting with residents in Zhetysu region the Head of State said it is crucial for Kazakhstan to withdraw from raw materials-based exports of agricultural products gradually developing processing. Global sanctions open unique opportunities in this direction.

The President said in order t o boost agricultural sector development, it is important to attract large investors. The industrial zone located in Taldykorgan with all necessary infrastructure may become a platform for relocating foreign companies. It is important to use transit potential of the region to create joint enterprises to process raw material from neighboring countries for further reexporting,» .

The President also stressed the need to study international practice.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev charged to debate building a phyto-veterinary laboratory in the region to raise export potential of the country’s agricultural sector. Besides, he noted it is important to use halal standards in the country’s agro-industrial complex to let Kazakhstan strengthen its position in the international market.


