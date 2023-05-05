Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+25+27℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Crucial to build up share of modern weapons and equipment, President Tokayev

    5 May 2023, 16:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to continue technological modernization of the army,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the all-army session.

    The President stressed the need to build up the share of modern weapons and equipment, especially precision strike systems, unmanned combat air vehicles, and robot systems.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it is crucial to increase military transport aircraft and combat vehicles fleet to raise troops’ mobility.

    The President said the introduction of advanced information systems and technologies is a key task. Special attention should be paid to capacity building of tactical elements to increase the effectiveness of the deployment of troops.

    As earlier reported the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Army President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Defender of the Motherland Day
    Kazakhstan to develop 2030 military-patriotic education concept
    Kazakh President assigns to expand military goods home production
    Wages for military rank to grow by 30%, Kazakh President
    Popular
    1 Dead seals and fish found along Caspian Sea coast
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay state visit to China
    3 President Tokayev to pay working visit to Russia
    4 Kyrgyzstan honours memory of legendary Kazakh pilot Talgat Bigeldinov
    5 Japan lowers COVID threat level to same as flu in major policy shift