Crucial to build up share of modern weapons and equipment, President Tokayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «It is necessary to continue technological modernization of the army,» Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the all-army session.

The President stressed the need to build up the share of modern weapons and equipment, especially precision strike systems, unmanned combat air vehicles, and robot systems.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said it is crucial to increase military transport aircraft and combat vehicles fleet to raise troops’ mobility.

The President said the introduction of advanced information systems and technologies is a key task. Special attention should be paid to capacity building of tactical elements to increase the effectiveness of the deployment of troops.

As earlier reported the all-army session with the participation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev began in the Kazakh capital.