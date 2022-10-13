Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Crucial to build «green corridors» between CICA states, Kazakh President
13 October 2022, 11:11

Crucial to build «green corridors» between CICA states, Kazakh President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the CICA Summit in Astana Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered to create «green corridors» between CICA states, Kazinform reports.

«The CICA needs an effectively functioning mechanism for food security governance. Asia produces two-thirds of the world’s agricultural output but still remains vulnerable,» the Head of State said.

The President said it is necessary to elaborate unified approaches to assess the conformity of significant goods to national standards and create «green corridors» between the CICA member nations for the said goods.

«It is a promising direction to establish cooperation between the CICA and Islamic Organization for Food Security headquartered in Astana. Given the agricultural potential of our countries we could take measures to provide the countries in need with foodstuff and fertilizers,» the President said.

As earlier reported, the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia started its work in Astana.


