Crucial for youth to read Elbasy’s ‘Lessons of Independence’ article - Ukibai

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Elbasy’s Press Secretary Aidos Ukibai shared his thoughts on Nursultan Nazarbayev’s latest article ‘Lessons of Independence’, Kazinform reports.

According to Ukibai, in his article the First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy, Nursultan Nazarbayev, told Kazakhstanis how the country’s independence had been achieved and through what hardships we all had to go through in to order to attain it.

Aidos Ukibai is confident that all who will read the article will draw a lesson from it. «Each Kazakhstani has to realize what an eternal and integral value our Independence is,» he stressed.

He went on to add that in his article Elbasy urged all citizens of Kazakhstan to work for the sake of preserving and strengthening the country.

In his article, according to Ukibai, Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the important milestones of Kazakhstan’s development.

«Elbasy believes that modern youth will achieve even greater success on the path of Kazakhstan’s development. That is why it is important for the youth to read the article, because in the future they will be the ones responsible for preserving its independence,» Ukibai added.