Crucial for Turkic Council to seek for new tools of work with youth – Minister Balayeva

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – The regular 5th session of the ministers for youth affairs and sport of the Turkic Council was held in the capital of Uzbekistan on September 20. The unveiling ceremony of the First Young Entrepreneurs Forum IDEA took place with the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, Kazinform reports.

The Kazakhstani delegation was led by Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva.

In her remarks at the session Minister Balayeva urged members of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States to seek for new instruments to the challenges caused by the global pandemic.

Minister Balayeva highlighted seven directions of the youth policy within the framework of which the Turkic Speaking States can unite efforts.

«Heads of our states gave us the opportunities and directions and our task is to use them to the full for the sake of the future of our youth. The Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, in its turn, is always ready to get and share experience, joins initiatives and take an active part in joint projects,» Aida Balayeva stressed.

On the sidelines of the session, Minister Balayeva held meetings with the Minister of Youth and Sport of Turkey as well as the Director of the Agency for Youth Affairs of Uzbekistan.

The unveiling ceremony of the First Young Entrepreneurs Forum IDEA was held with the framework of the ministerial meeting of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States.

Young entrepreneurs participated in six sessions, including agribusiness, UT startup, tourism, light industry, food industry, and marketing.

The ministerial session was called to help solve a number of issues related to the expanded cooperation in the sphere of youth policy, education and sport of the Turkic Council member states.



