Cross-border FTZ on China-Kazakhstan border brims with tourists, traders in summer

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Striding the China-Kazakhstan border, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center brims with tourists and traders in the summertime high season for tourism. Food and beverages from Central Asia as well as textile products and small commodities made in China offer a rich selection of goods for customers worldwide, China Daily reports.

According to statistics from thecenter's managing office, the number of visitors to the facility has reached3.34 million in the first seven months of 2019, up by 7.28 percent on a year-on-yearbasis. As the world's first cross-border free trade zone, the KhorgosInternational Border Cooperation Center has seen an increasing number ofvisitors since it was officially launched in 2012.