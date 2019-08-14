Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Cross-border FTZ on China-Kazakhstan border brims with tourists, traders in summer

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
14 August 2019, 09:53
BEIJING. KAZINFORM Striding the China-Kazakhstan border, the Horgos International Border Cooperation Center brims with tourists and traders in the summertime high season for tourism. Food and beverages from Central Asia as well as textile products and small commodities made in China offer a rich selection of goods for customers worldwide, China Daily reports.

According to statistics from the center's managing office, the number of visitors to the facility has reached 3.34 million in the first seven months of 2019, up by 7.28 percent on a year-on-year basis. As the world's first cross-border free trade zone, the Khorgos International Border Cooperation Center has seen an increasing number of visitors since it was officially launched in 2012.

Kazakhstan and China  
