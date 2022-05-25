Cropped areas increase in Kazakhstan in 2022 – Vice Minister of Agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Abulkhair Tamabek revealed an increase in cropped areas in 2022 countrywide, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister Tamabek announced that this year the total cropped area in Kazakhstan has amounted to 23,1 million ha, 105,000 ha more than last year.

«The forage crop area has been significantly increased up to 3,6 million ha. Cropped areas of potato, sunflower, and vegetables have seen an increase as well,» said Tamabek, adding that the ministry is working towards achieving the goals set by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent state-of-the-nation address.

A recently-established field office monitors and controls everything related to the ongoing sowing campaign across the country. It is comprised of all stakeholders as well as regional authorities which hold weekly meetings.



