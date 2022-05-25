Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Agriculture

Cropped areas increase in Kazakhstan in 2022 – Vice Minister of Agriculture

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
25 May 2022, 14:22
Cropped areas increase in Kazakhstan in 2022 – Vice Minister of Agriculture

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture Abulkhair Tamabek revealed an increase in cropped areas in 2022 countrywide, Kazinform correspondent reports.

While speaking at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister Tamabek announced that this year the total cropped area in Kazakhstan has amounted to 23,1 million ha, 105,000 ha more than last year.

«The forage crop area has been significantly increased up to 3,6 million ha. Cropped areas of potato, sunflower, and vegetables have seen an increase as well,» said Tamabek, adding that the ministry is working towards achieving the goals set by Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his recent state-of-the-nation address.

A recently-established field office monitors and controls everything related to the ongoing sowing campaign across the country. It is comprised of all stakeholders as well as regional authorities which hold weekly meetings.


Government of Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan   Agriculture  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy