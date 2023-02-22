Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 431.08 eur/kzt 457.29

    rub/kzt 5.72 cny/kzt 62.45
Weather:
Astana-1-3℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Crop acreage in Kazakhstan to exceed 23 mln ha in 2023

    22 February 2023, 10:50

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s Government meeting Kazakh Agriculture Minister Yerbol Karashukeyev announced that the country’s crop acreage this year makes 23.4 million ha which is 68,600 ha more against 2022, Kazinform reports.

    He added that grain and grain legume growing area will rise by 117,000 ha, feed crop area by 36,500 ha, and sugar-beet acres by 6,700 ha.

    Areas under oil-bearing crops, such as safflower, soybean, and mustard will slightly decrease. Thereat, sunflower acreage will increase by 30,800 ha, as well as potato, vegetable and melons acres will grow by 11,100 ha.

    He also stressed cotton planting acreage will decrease by 14,800 ha.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Agriculture
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tokayev meets with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev
    Popular
    1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
    2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
    3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
    4 2 killed, 16 injured after train derails near Egypt's capital
    5 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January