Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Politics

Croats vote to elect new president from candidates of two biggest parties

5 January 2020, 14:22
Croats vote to elect new president from candidates of two biggest parties

ZAGREB. KAZINFORM - The polling stations across Croatia opened at 0600 GMT on Sunday for voters to elect the country’s new president in a race pitting the candidates of the two biggest parties, Trend reports.

In the first round of voting two weeks ago, former prime minister Zoran Milanovic, who is Social Democrats’ candidate, came first among the 11 candidates with 29.6% of votes. He finished ahead of the incumbent president, the conservative Croatian Democratic Union’s (HDZ) Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic with 26.7%.

The opinion polls and analysts suggest that the race for the next five-year presidential term, which begins in February, could be tight, although some give a slight advantage to Grabar-Kitarovic.

«I believe that she has somewhat bigger chances as the Croatian electorate is generally slightly right-leaning. In any case, this election is a kind of a preliminary stage for the parliamentary election later this year,» said political analyst Zarko Puhovski.

The polling stations close at 1800 GMT and the first preliminary results will be known around 1900 GMT.

The presidential role is to a large extent ceremonial as the head of state cannot veto laws, but has a say in foreign policy, defense and security matters.

Milanovic, who was the prime minister from 2011 to 2015, ran his election campaign on promises that he would fight corruption that he said had intensified since he left power and the conservatives took over.

The conservatives say Milanovic’s government ran poor economic policy that piled up public debt.

Croatia, which took over the six-month rotating presidency of the European Union on Jan. 1, is set to hold the next parliamentary election in the autumn.

In the opinion polls, the ruling HDZ party is slightly ahead of the Social Democrats in popularity.


Politics   World News  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India