Critérium du Dauphiné. Astana’s Lopez is 6th atop Col de Porte, Stage 2

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Miguel Angel Lopez rode quite well August 13 at the second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné with the finish atop a long and hard climb Col de Porte.

The Astana Pro Team rider was up there in front with the other race contenders until the very last kilometer of a 16-km-long final climb. The stage has been decided by a late attack of the Slovenian Primoz Roglic inside the last 500 meters. Miguel Angel Lopez was able to continue pushing hard, chasing the solo stage winner, finally, taking a solid 6th position at the finish line, Astana Pro Team’s official website reads.

«It was a short, but intense and tough stage with a big climb in the final, which asked from the riders to have enough power to resist to high pace. Well, I am quite happy with my performance, I finished with the best riders today and this motivates me for the next days. Day by day my form is growing up and everything looks like is going by plan. The team worked pretty well today, I had a good support from my teammates, so we spent a nice day. Tomorrow we will have another hard day in the mountains, I hope to improve more, so let’s see how the race will go on,» said Miguel Angel Lopez.

The second stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné started in Vienne and finished atop Col de Porte after 135 km of racing. After the last rider from the daily breakaway has been caught back at the first slopes of the final climb, Team Ineos came in front of the peloton to increase the pace dramatically, creating a leading group of 10-15 riders with Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez among them. Primoz Roglic made his decisive attack inside the final 500 meters to win the stage and to take the leadership in the race. Miguel Angel Lopez finished 6th, moving up to the ninth position in the overall classification.

Unfortunately, Luis Leon Sanchez was involved in a crash at the final part of the race. He’s got some muscle contusions of his left leg, but was able to continue and to finish the stage.

August 14 will be held the third stage of the race: 157 km from Corenc to Saint-Martin-de-Belleville with two big climbs at the second part of the distance.