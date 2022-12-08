Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Criminal probe launched into worker’s death at Arcelor Mittal Temirtau

8 December 2022, 15:38
TEMIRTAU. KAZINFORM Police have launched a criminal probe into workplace death of the worker at JSC NC Arcelor Mittal Temirtau mining and metallurgical enterprise, Kazinform reports.

An operational investigations group is presently working at the company’s coking plant where the tragedy occurred.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched as per Part 3, Article 156 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Violation of labor protection rules, resulting in the death of a person by negligence». The circumstances of the tragedy are being investigated, police say.


