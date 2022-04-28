Crime rate drops by 7.6% in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Minister of Internal Affairs Marat Akhmetzhanov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Head of State heard a report on crime situation in the country. According to Minister Akhmetzhanov, Kazakhstan has recently seen the crime rate drop by 7.6% and the number of robberies, cattle rustling, frauds and rapes decrease.

The minister also reported on investigation of the crimes committed during the January events, finding and holding those accountable as well as withdrawing the stolen arms from illicit trafficking.

The President was also briefed on the introduction of a service model of police based on the solution of security issues in partnership with the society.

Minister Akhmetzhanov informed the Head of State of what is done to lessen the bureaucratic burden on the ministry, switch its workflow to the digital realm and optimize internal procedures.

He also reported on the establishment of the Situation analytical center at the ministry to monitor the crime situation with the help of Big Data tools.

Marat Akhmetzhanov presented to the President a new program Qorgau to track habitual traffic offenders as well as results of its work in the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

In conclusion, President Tokayev gave a number of specific instructions on further introduction of the service model of police, ensuring safety of citizens and the rule of law in the country.