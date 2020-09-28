Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Crew members of ISS expedition 64 arrive at Baikonur Cosmodrome

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
28 September 2020, 10:35
Crew members of ISS expedition 64 arrive at Baikonur Cosmodrome

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM – The primary and backup crews of the ISS long-duration expedition 64 arrived at Baikonur Cosmodrome, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The primary crew includes Russia’s astronauts Sergey Ryzhikob and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov as well as NASA astronaut Kathleen Rubins. While backup crew members are Russia’s astronauts Oleg Novitskiy and Petr Dubrov as well as NASA astronaut Mark Thomas Vande Hei.

photo


Both crews’ members are to undergo training as well as medical examinations within two weeks before the launch to the ISS.

According to the press service of Roscosmos, the astronauts are to attend their first training session in the Soyuz MS-17 manned space vehicle today.

The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle carrying the Soyuz MS-17 manned space vehicle will lift off on October 14, 2020 at about 11:45am Nur-Sultan time from the site number 31 at Baikonur Cosmodrome.

photo

photo

photo


Baikonur   Russia    Space   Baikonur space center  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10