    • Cressy beats Bublik at ATP Hall of Fame Open final

    18 July 2022 09:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s top male tennis player Alexander Bublik (42nd in ATP ranking) held a final match vs. American Maxime Cressy (41st in ATP) at the ATP Hall of Fame Open in Newport, the U.S., Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    The match lasted for three sets and ended with Bublik’s defeat – 6:2, 3:6, 6:7

    Earlier, in Newport, Bublik beat American Jack Sock (100th in ATP) — 6:3, 3:6, 6:2, British Andy Murray (52nd in ATP) - 7:5, 6:4, and Australian Jason Kubler (102nd in ATP) - 6:3, 6:2.

    Photo: olympic.kz
    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
