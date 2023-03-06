Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    «Creed III» tops North American box office on opening weekend

    6 March 2023, 10:16

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM MGM Studios' sports drama film «Creed III» took the top spot at the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of 58.7 million U.S. dollars on its opening weekend, data from the measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

    The film, directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, is the third installment in the «Creed» franchise. Jordan reprises his role as the heavyweight boxing champion Adonis Creed for the third time in the film, Xinhua reports.

    The film received generally positive reviews from critics, holding an approval rating of 87 percent based on 233 reviews to date on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. It earned an «A-» on an «A+» to «F» scale from audiences polled by the market research firm CinemaScore.

    Overseas, «Creed III» took in 41.8 million dollars, bringing its global total to 100.4 million dollars this weekend.

    Disney and Marvel Studios' superhero film «Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania» came in second with 12.5 million dollars on its third weekend, pushing its North American cume to 186.8 million dollars for a global total of 420 million dollars.

    The film has grossed 254 million yuan (around 36.8 million dollars) on the Chinese mainland to date, showed data compiled by Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.

    Rounding out the top three, Universal's comedy horror film «Cocaine Bear» generated 11 million dollars on its second weekend for a North American total of 41.3 million dollars.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Entertainment World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Seoul to finance program giving 400-won discount for beverages bought in personal cups
    Complete zodiac diagram discovered in Roman-era temple in S. Egypt
    Number of working Koreans aged 60 and above more than doubles in 10 years
    Oil reserves of Rio state up 13% in 2022
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open