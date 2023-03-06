«Creed III» tops North American box office on opening weekend

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM MGM Studios' sports drama film «Creed III» took the top spot at the North American box office with an estimated three-day cume of 58.7 million U.S. dollars on its opening weekend, data from the measurement firm Comscore showed on Sunday.

The film, directed by and starring Michael B. Jordan, is the third installment in the «Creed» franchise. Jordan reprises his role as the heavyweight boxing champion Adonis Creed for the third time in the film, Xinhua reports.

The film received generally positive reviews from critics, holding an approval rating of 87 percent based on 233 reviews to date on the review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. It earned an «A-» on an «A+» to «F» scale from audiences polled by the market research firm CinemaScore.

Overseas, «Creed III» took in 41.8 million dollars, bringing its global total to 100.4 million dollars this weekend.

Disney and Marvel Studios' superhero film «Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania» came in second with 12.5 million dollars on its third weekend, pushing its North American cume to 186.8 million dollars for a global total of 420 million dollars.

The film has grossed 254 million yuan (around 36.8 million dollars) on the Chinese mainland to date, showed data compiled by Maoyan, a Chinese movie-ticketing and film data platform.

Rounding out the top three, Universal's comedy horror film «Cocaine Bear» generated 11 million dollars on its second weekend for a North American total of 41.3 million dollars.