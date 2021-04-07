Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Creative industry association of Turkic-speaking countries founded in Turkestan

    7 April 2021, 10:50

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The creative industry association of Turkic-speaking countries was founded in Turkestan, the regional communications service reports.

    As deputy Governor of the region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev said, at the informal summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries held on March 31 the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted that Turkestan should become some economic and cultural pillar. To this end the creative industry association of Turkic-speaking countries was established in Turkestan.

    As stated there its goal is to form a common business platform for Turkic nations, support highly intellectual and innovative spheres, encourage and support talented youth of Turkic-speaking nations. The mission of the association is to build common for Turkic nations the cultural, tourist and information environment. The key is to back small and medium-size entrepreneurship.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Culture Tourism Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Astana Opera: Unparalleled Music
    Alan Buribayev conducts Eugene Onegin at Ljubljana Slovene National Theatre Opera and Ballet
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Akmola region to repair 100 km of roadway
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    3 Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    4 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    5 Presidents of Kazakhstan and Turkiye talk over phone