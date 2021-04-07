Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Creative industry association of Turkic-speaking countries founded in Turkestan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 April 2021, 10:50
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM The creative industry association of Turkic-speaking countries was founded in Turkestan, the regional communications service reports.

As deputy Governor of the region Meirzhan Myrzaliyev said, at the informal summit of the Council of Cooperation of Turkic-Speaking Countries held on March 31 the Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noted that Turkestan should become some economic and cultural pillar. To this end the creative industry association of Turkic-speaking countries was established in Turkestan.

As stated there its goal is to form a common business platform for Turkic nations, support highly intellectual and innovative spheres, encourage and support talented youth of Turkic-speaking nations. The mission of the association is to build common for Turkic nations the cultural, tourist and information environment. The key is to back small and medium-size entrepreneurship.

