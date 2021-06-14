Go to the main site
    Creative industries development working group meets in Kazakh capital

    14 June 2021, 11:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A regular sitting of the creative industries development working group took place under the chairmanship of 1st Deputy PM Alikhan Smailov to debate suggestions of the concerned state bodies, the PM’s official website reads.

    The National Economy Ministry and National Statistics Bureau proposed to include 55 activities in 14 directions to the creative industries, such as design, arts, fashion, cinema, TV, media, IT, computer graphics, computer games, publishing, architecture, marketing, and cultural education. In particular those attending focused on the suggestions of the Kazyna Capital Management JSC to build a venture fund of creative industries to support creative entrepreneurship, development of creative clusters in Nur-Sultan and Almaty. The first such platforms will open this year at the Zhastar Palace and Almaty city libraries to promote creative people's cooperation. Besides, they discussed developing a cluster at the ground of KazakhFilm Studio involving international companies.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

