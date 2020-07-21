Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Economy

    Creation of national e-currency proposed in Kazakhstan

    21 July 2020, 15:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Anti-Сorruption Agency Chairman Alik Shpekbayev has suggested creating a national electronic currency. He also listed two upsides to an idea of the national electronic currency while addressing a meeting on Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Shpekbayev, an electronic currency means less paper cash in use, therefore, less briberies. Secondly, it will be easy to track budgetary funds for public procurements once an electronic currency is introduced.

    He went on to say that the budget planning and utilization system should be overhauled so as to avoid corruption in public procurement. According to him, the key is to ensure full openness and transparency of budgets at all levels as well as strengthen the public and civil control.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Economy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays