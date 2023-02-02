Creation of academic hub in Kazakhstan discussed in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM The Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission held its 9th session for discussing the development of higher education system in Kazakhstan and the opportunities of cooperation between domestic and British universities, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event themed as «Strengthening of intergovernmental ties through the cooperation in higher education» brought together the representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the UK Department for International Trade, universities of Kazakhstan and Great Britain, and education technologies experts.

Addressing the participants, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek said that Kazakhstan sets an ambitious goal of establishing an academic hub which will attract young people from the region with the population of about 2 billion people.

The establishment of the academic hub in Kazakhstan is one of the key areas of the Ministry’s activity. British universities could help our country in achievement of this ambitious goal, he noted.

The Minister said that three foreign universities unveiled their representative offices in Kazakhstan in 2022. Another six foreign universities are planning to open their branches this year.

«The measures we take as part of financial and regulative support, as well as serious investments in infrastructure of higher education will let us establish a center for attracting young people willing to get high-quality and affordable higher education,» Sayasat Nurbek noted.

During the event, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, Heriot-Watt University of Scotland and Zhubanov Aktobe Regional University entered into a memorandum of cooperation. As per the document, the Heriot-Watt University will launch its three educational programs – Oil and Gas, Electric Power Engineering and Computer Engineering – at the Kazakh university.

The students completing their studies, will obtain dual diplomas, while the quality of the study will be under the control of the Scottish university. Admission procedures will begin in the next academic year.

Besides, an agreement with the UK Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education was signed. The QAA plans to open its office in Kazakhstan.

«It is important to create a clear system of control over the quality of international education in Kazakhstan. Foreign universities planning to work in Kazakhstan, need the presence of accreditation agencies which will ensure control over the quality of higher education,» Sayasat Nurbek said.