Crashed military jet belongs to National Security Committee air service

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Security Committee commented on the air crash in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

On March 13, 2021 the AN-26 jet (tail number 02) of the National Security Committee air service crashed on the final approach path. There were 6 crew members on board. 4 of them died, 2 were rushed to the intensive care unit with severe wounds. The cause of the air crash is being investigated, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, the military plane AN-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty made an emergency landing today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport. The Head of State assigned to find out the cause of the air crash.



