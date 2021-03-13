Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Crashed military jet belongs to National Security Committee air service

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
13 March 2021, 21:29
ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Kazakh National Security Committee commented on the air crash in Almaty, Kazinform reports.

On March 13, 2021 the AN-26 jet (tail number 02) of the National Security Committee air service crashed on the final approach path. There were 6 crew members on board. 4 of them died, 2 were rushed to the intensive care unit with severe wounds. The cause of the air crash is being investigated, it said in a statement.

As earlier reported, the military plane AN-26 en route Nur-Sultan –Almaty made an emergency landing today at 05:22 p.m. at the Almaty airport. The Head of State assigned to find out the cause of the air crash.

Almaty   Incidents   
