CPC to be fully operational by mid-October – Energy Ministry
28 September 2022, 18:15

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is to launch two single point moorings before October 15, Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov told, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the minister, the CPC is the most cost-effective route for oil transportation in Kazakhstan.

He went on to say that production will be returned to the level of 400 thousand barrels per day at Kashagan before October 20. The daily loss stands at 200 thousand barrels at the oilfield.

The CPC is one of the largest investment projects in the energy sphere with the participation of foreign capital within the CIS. The pipeline Tengiz-Novorossiysk spans 1,511km.


Photo: svetland-oil.kz



