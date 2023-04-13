Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
CPC suspends transshipment of oil for planned shutdown

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
13 April 2023, 07:40
CPC suspends transshipment of oil for planned shutdown Photo: svetland-oil.kz

NOVOROSSIYSK. KAZINFORM From April 10 to the present, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the Single Point Mooring (SPM) and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown, Kazinform learned from the CPC press service.

«From April 10 to the present, the CPC Marine Terminal does not transship oil through the SPM and does not accept crude oil into the Tank Farm due to a planned shutdown. Accordingly, CPC facilities cannot be a source of volatile organic compounds that cause unpleasant odors,» a statement from the company reads.

CPC is the largest international oil transport project of Russia, Kazakhstan and a number of foreign oil extracting companies, launched for the construction and operation of Tengiz- Novorossiysk main pipeline with a length of 1.5km.


