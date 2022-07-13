Go to the main site
    CPC pipeline operates in routine mode – Prime Minister Smailov

    13 July 2022, 12:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM In an interview with Qazaqstan TV channel, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov spoke about the situation at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium at Novorossiysk Port, Kazinform reports.

    «On July 5, the district court of Novorossiysk issued a ruling on suspension of the CPC’s work for a 30-day period. On July 6, we contacted our Russian colleague, the Chairman of the Government, and the situation was solved the same day. The CPC operates in a routine mode. No restrictions on oil exports have been imposed. Similar issues arise every day. We closely cooperate with the heads of government of neighboring countries to promptly solve the problems arising on a daily basis,» the Prime Minister said.

    Earlier, Kazinform reported, that the CPC had to suspend its activity for 30 days as per a ruling of the Novorossiysk Port.

    More than two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s oil is transported via the CPC system.

    On July 6, the situation at CPC was discussed at the Cabinet’s meeting.

    Kazakhstan and Russia Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Kazakhstan
