Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    CoviVac is effective against Delta COVID-19 variant, developer says

    8 July 2021, 13:36

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s CoviVac COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Delta variant, Director General of its developer, the Chumakov Center, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Aidar Ishmukhametov told TASS.

    «The conducted research showed compared results on the immunological effectiveness of the CoviVac vaccine against the Delta virus compared with the alpha strain of coronavirus,» Ishmukhametov said, TASS reports.

    The new coronavirus variant, officially labeled Delta SARS-CoV-2, was first recorded in India last October. Earlier, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported that this variant can infect even people who have received the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines used in India. Its variant ‘Delta Plus’ is believed to be even more contagious.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Coronavirus Russia World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Delta COVID-19 variant
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Survey: Illiteracy in Brazil down, access to education uneven
    4 children, 2 adults injured in knife attack on playground in eastern France
    New Yorkers suffer over smoke from Canadian wildfires
    2 dead, 7 injured in US high school graduation ceremony shooting
    Popular
    1 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    4 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    5 June 11. Today’s Birthdays