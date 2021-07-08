CoviVac is effective against Delta COVID-19 variant, developer says

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Russia’s CoviVac COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the Delta variant, Director General of its developer, the Chumakov Center, a corresponding member of the Russian Academy of Sciences Aidar Ishmukhametov told TASS.

«The conducted research showed compared results on the immunological effectiveness of the CoviVac vaccine against the Delta virus compared with the alpha strain of coronavirus,» Ishmukhametov said, TASS reports.

The new coronavirus variant, officially labeled Delta SARS-CoV-2, was first recorded in India last October. Earlier, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences reported that this variant can infect even people who have received the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines used in India. Its variant ‘Delta Plus’ is believed to be even more contagious.



