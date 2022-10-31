Go to the main site
    COVID: Worst is over but virus not beaten yet says Mattarella

    31 October 2022, 12:48

    ROME. KAZINFORM The worst is over in Italy's COVID-19 emergency although the virus hasn't been beaten yet, President Sergio Mattarella said at a conference on Italian scientific research in Rome Friday.

    «After more than two and a half years of pandemic we cannot yet proclaim final victory over COVID-19,» he said, ANSA reports.

    «We must still use responsibility and caution. The public health service is tasked with keeping high security, especially of the most vulnerable, the most elderly, of those who are suffering from pre-existing pathologies. And yet we feel that the most dramatic period is behind us».


