COVID wave set to peak in Italy says WHO

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
17 January 2022, 17:14
ROME. KAZINFORM The fourth wave of COVID-19 is set to peak in Italy in two to three weeks, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday.

The peak is «close» in Italy and will be followed by a phase of decrease in the epidemic, it said, ANSA reports.

Contagion from the SarsCoV2 virus is slowing down with the case tally slightly down, the WHO said.

But at the same time, given the very high transmission rate of the Omicron variant, which is now prevalent, more than 2.5 million Italians are now positive for the virus and it is certain that almost all the population will come into contact with Omicron in 2022, the WHO said.

«BY the end of this year almost everyone will have been hit,» said Health Undersecretary Pierpaolo Sileri.

WHO Europe director Hans Kluge said that «from here to March 40 out of 53 European countries will suffer an elevated stress on hospitalisations and intensive care units».


