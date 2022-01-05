COVID: vaccine for children to arrive in the second half of January in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - Vaccines against COVID-19 for children aged 5 to 11 shall begin arriving in Brazil in the second half of January. The information was given this Monday (Dec. 3) by Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga, Agencia Brasil reports.

Regarding the delivery of pediatric doses of Pfizer's immunizing agent, the laboratory informed that it is defining the stages of supply with the Brazilian government. «Pfizer is negotiating with the government to define the steps for the supply of vaccines against COVID-19 for immunization in the age group from 5 to 11 years, with estimated delivery starting in January 2022».

Authorization

Two weeks ago, Brazil’s national drug regulator Anvisa authorized Pfizer vaccine for children. Based on the agency's approval, the Ministry of Health has decided to include children in the National Immunization Program and offer vaccination for those who have a medical prescription for it.

The requirement for such a prescription caused a reaction from governors and at least 20 Brazilian states, besides the Federal District, have already stated that they will not follow the ministry's recommendation.

Public consultation

On Sunday (Dec. 2), the public consultation organized by the Ministry of Health on child vaccination ended. And this Tuesday (Dec. 4) there will be a public hearing with specialists from different currents on the subject at the Ministry's headquarters in Brasília. On Wednesday (Dec. 5), the government's decision on children’s vaccination will be formalized.

Concerning the public consultation, Health Minister Queiroga highlighted that its purpose is to provide parents with the necessary information so that they can make the best decisions for their children.



