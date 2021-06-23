Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    COVID vaccination: 1,004 people inoculated in Atyrau region in 24h

    23 June 2021, 21:34

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination is underway in Atyrau region as 1,004 people got vaccinated there in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to the regional healthcare department, 1,004 local residents of the region were vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax in the past day.

    Among those vaccinated there are 846 local residents, 55 teachers, 17 healthcare workers, 20 students, 10 employees of law-enforcement agencies, 13 civil servants, and others.

    Since February 1, 73,443 people have been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines. The second component of COVID vaccines has been administered to 36,630 people.

    Earlier it was reported that 313 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of Atyrau region.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 Healthcare
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
    4 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    5 Kazakhstan reduces milk and poultry imports