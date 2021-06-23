Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID vaccination: 1,004 people inoculated in Atyrau region in 24h

Kudrenok Tatyana
23 June 2021, 21:34
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Mass vaccination is underway in Atyrau region as 1,004 people got vaccinated there in the past 24 hours, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the regional healthcare department, 1,004 local residents of the region were vaccinated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax in the past day.

Among those vaccinated there are 846 local residents, 55 teachers, 17 healthcare workers, 20 students, 10 employees of law-enforcement agencies, 13 civil servants, and others.

Since February 1, 73,443 people have been inoculated with the first component of Sputnik V, QazVac and HayatVax vaccines. The second component of COVID vaccines has been administered to 36,630 people.

Earlier it was reported that 313 people are treated for COVID-19 at infectious facilities of Atyrau region.


