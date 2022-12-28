COVID to stay with us forever, chief sanitary doctor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM «Coronavirus cases will be recorded annually,» Vice Minister of Healthcare-chief sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Aizhan Yesmagambetova said.

She said that COVID will stay with us forever. «It took its place in the environment. Coronavirus infection will be registered year after year as well as flu and acute respiratory viral diseases. The only thing unknown is its seasonal occurrence. Flu and respiratory viral diseases are recorded in October-April, whereas COVID is detected throughout the year. For example, Kazakhstan reported a surge in coronavirus cases in the summer, then at the close of year and at the beginning of the year, in December - January,» she said at today’s press conference.

Earlier she said that coronavirus cases grew by 2.3 times in December in Kazakhstan as compared to November.

«November this year Kazakhstan confirmed circulation of Omicron coronavirus strain, including 0.5% of Cerberus (Hellhound) variant and 99.5% of other Omicron types. Cerberus strain was detected in 65 countries around the world and does not differ from previous forms of omicron. Its symptoms resemble symptoms of acute respiratory viral disease,» the Vice Minister noted.

She added that Kazakhstan reports daily up to 300 new coronavirus positive cases and 20 coronavirus negative cases.

«Since August 12 Kazakhstan remains in the green COVID area though the R value is higher than 1 in 13 regions, but for Zhetysu, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, North Kazakhstan which means COVID cases keep on growing,» she resumed.

The Vice Minister reminded that vaccination is the only way to protect from coronavirus. 5.7 mln or 70.5% of eligible population were revaccinated, 1.2 mln or 54.8% of eligible population were boosted. Some 120 people are vaccinated against COVID daily on average, 2,600 are revaccinated, and 4,300 receive booster shots.

«QazVac, Sinofarm and Pfizer vaccines are available in Kazakhstan as of now. There are 98,000 doses of QazVac, 306,000 shots of Sinofarm and 71,000 Pfizer doses in Kazakhstan,» Aizhan Yesmagambetova went on.

She said that hospital admissions stand at 13% (309 beds), 4% or 17 ICU beds are occupied as of today.



