Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    COVID should not be viewed as seasonal disease — WHO Representative

    7 November 2022, 17:15

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM COVID cannot be viewed as a seasonal disease and it is still at the pandemic phase, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS in an interview.

    «People may consider it has become a minor disease at present. This is not so. We cannot name COVID as the seasonal disease; it is still at the pandemic phase but not at the acute one when there was absolutely no immunity. The first year was the most severe, the second - more or less but also challenging, although we were better coping with that disease. So, no, we cannot speak about the seasonal disease like about flu,» Vujnovic said, TASS reports.

    The coronavirus pandemic has not yet ended, the WHO Representative said. «Yes, we are not at the acute ascending phase of the pandemic but the virus still causes many cases, many people are ill worldwide, and the wave continues,» she added.

    Photo: tass.com
    World News WHO Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    COVID-19 kills 3 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    New COVID-19 cases above 50,000 for 3rd day amid resurgence woes
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 2 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    3 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    4 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays