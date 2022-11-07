Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID should not be viewed as seasonal disease — WHO Representative

7 November 2022, 17:15
7 November 2022, 17:15

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM COVID cannot be viewed as a seasonal disease and it is still at the pandemic phase, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS in an interview.

«People may consider it has become a minor disease at present. This is not so. We cannot name COVID as the seasonal disease; it is still at the pandemic phase but not at the acute one when there was absolutely no immunity. The first year was the most severe, the second - more or less but also challenging, although we were better coping with that disease. So, no, we cannot speak about the seasonal disease like about flu,» Vujnovic said, TASS reports.

The coronavirus pandemic has not yet ended, the WHO Representative said. «Yes, we are not at the acute ascending phase of the pandemic but the virus still causes many cases, many people are ill worldwide, and the wave continues,» she added.

Photo: tass.com

