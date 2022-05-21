COVID: Risk of reinfection 18-times higher with Omicron – ISS

ROME. KAZINFORM - Anna Teresa Palamara, the director of the infectious-diseases department of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Friday that the risk of being reinfected with COVID-19 has increased 18-fold with the Omicron variant, ANSA reports.

«Reinfections are increasing,» Palamara said as she presented the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the ISS and the health ministry.

«They have gone above 6% of total infections.

«Fortunately, these cases of reinfection are not associated to serious illness«.



