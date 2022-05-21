Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID: Risk of reinfection 18-times higher with Omicron – ISS

    21 May 2022, 15:17

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Anna Teresa Palamara, the director of the infectious-diseases department of the Higher Health Institute (ISS), said Friday that the risk of being reinfected with COVID-19 has increased 18-fold with the Omicron variant, ANSA reports.

    «Reinfections are increasing,» Palamara said as she presented the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the ISS and the health ministry.
    «They have gone above 6% of total infections.
    «Fortunately, these cases of reinfection are not associated to serious illness«.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros
    A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    Torrential rain stops Rome metro
    Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    Popular
    1 Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
    2 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    3 New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    4 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    5 Italy’s public debt hits new high of 2,810 bn euros