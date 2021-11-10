Go to the main site
    COVID rates in 32 Russian regions above national average – watchdog chief

    10 November 2021, 07:18

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - COVID rates in 32 Russian regions are above the national average, the chief of the consumer rights watchdog, Anna Popova said on Tuesday, TASS reports.

    «Above-average rates have been recorded in 32 regions. Three weeks ago, there were 50 such regions,» Popova said at a meeting of the government’s coordination council for struggle against the coronavirus infection.

    Popova added that COVID rates showed steady growth trends only in three regions.

    Since the beginning of the world pandemic about 250.4 million have contracted the coronavirus. In more than five million cases the infection had lethal outcomes. In Russia, according to the federal task force for struggle against the coronavirus, there have been 8,873,655 COVID cases so far, with 7,619,596 recoveries and 249,215 deaths registered.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Russia World News Coronavirus in the world
