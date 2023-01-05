Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
COVID: Pneumonia admissions up 9.6% in a week in Italy

5 January 2023, 13:45
ROME. KAZINFORM - COVID-19 pneumonia admissions in Italy have risen by 9.6% in the last week, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

However, it said that the total COVID-19 admissions curve across the country had fallen for the third week running.
It was 0.7% down over the last week, FIASO said in its latest survey of its sentinel hospitals.
FIASO also said that admissions of children and teens had fallen by 6.3% in the last week.

Photo: ansa.it

News