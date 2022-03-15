Go to the main site
    COVID: Over 41 thou people receive booster shots in Mangistau rgn

    15 March 2022, 13:50

    AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 41,879 people have been given COVID-19 booster shots in Mangistau region, Askar Sagimbayev, deputy head of the health office of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Sagimbayev, out of those received COVID-19 booster shots, 6,395 are health workers, 1,056 civil servants, 4,836 are representatives of security forces, 3,015 workers of industrial enterprises, 2,182 are fly-in/fly-out employees, 7,105 teachers, 415 workers of public service centers, 192 railroad workers, and so on.

    He went on to note that booster shots have also been administered to 427 pregnant women, 974 people over 50, 306 people registered with dispensaries, 1,162 students, and others.

    The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 224,941 people (57.9%) and the second component – 206,937 people (53.3%) in Mangistau region.

    He added that as of March 14 the region had seen no COVID-19 cases.


    Coronavirus Mangistau region COVID-19
