Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Mangystau region

COVID: Over 41 thou people receive booster shots in Mangistau rgn

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
15 March 2022, 13:50
COVID: Over 41 thou people receive booster shots in Mangistau rgn

AKTAU. KAZINFORM – 41,879 people have been given COVID-19 booster shots in Mangistau region, Askar Sagimbayev, deputy head of the health office of the region, said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sagimbayev, out of those received COVID-19 booster shots, 6,395 are health workers, 1,056 civil servants, 4,836 are representatives of security forces, 3,015 workers of industrial enterprises, 2,182 are fly-in/fly-out employees, 7,105 teachers, 415 workers of public service centers, 192 railroad workers, and so on.

He went on to note that booster shots have also been administered to 427 pregnant women, 974 people over 50, 306 people registered with dispensaries, 1,162 students, and others.

The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 224,941 people (57.9%) and the second component – 206,937 people (53.3%) in Mangistau region.

He added that as of March 14 the region had seen no COVID-19 cases.


Coronavirus   Mangistau region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
UAE Executive Office of AML/CTF participates in Eurasian Group Plenary in Almaty
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region
Senate Speaker extends condolences to bereaved families after wildfires contained in Abai region