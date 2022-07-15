Go to the main site
    • COVID: Nur-Sultan reports biggest number of serious cases

    15 July 2022 14:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The city of Nur-Sultan reports the biggest number of Covid patients placed in intensive care units, Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat said at a briefing today, Kazinform reports.

    «11 patients in Nur-Sultan are in intensive care units. One child in Zhambyl region is on life support,» she said.

    The Minister clarified that most of these patients are aged 50 and older. Almost all of them have chronic diseases. Thus, 24.2% of patients have arterial hypertension, 9.1% of patients have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, 6.1% have coronary heart disease and 6.1% have pancreatic diabetes.

    2,387 mobile brigades have been organized countrywide to help patients with Covid. 1,010 of them are working in rural settlements.


    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Coronavirus #Kazakhstan #Healthcare
