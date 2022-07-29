Qazaq TV
COVID: Italy registers 60,381 new cases, 199 more deaths
29 July 2022 12:58

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has registered 60,381 new COVID-19 cases and 199 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Thursday, ANSA reported.

That compares to 63,837 new cases and 207 deaths on Wednesday.
The ministry said 296,304 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours and the positivity rate was 20.3%, down from 21 on Wednesday.
It said 406 coronavirus sufferers are in intensive care in Italy, 18 fewer than on Wednesday.
There are 10,911 COVID patients in ordinary hospital wards, a drop of 183 in a day. (ANSA).


Photo: ansa.it

