Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    COVID incidence up to 215, Rt steady at 0.91% in Italy

    23 September 2022, 18:39

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID incidence rate rose from 186 every 100,000 inhabitants to 215 while the Rt transmission rate was steady at 0.91% in the weekly monitoring report from the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) Friday, ANSA reports.

    Over the August 31-September 13 period, the report said, the RT rate was steady at 0.91 with respect to the previous week when it was 0.92.

    The COVID occupancy rate for intensive care units (ICUs) was steady at 1.41% while the general ward rate was down to 5.3% from 5.7% the previous week, the ministry/ISS report said.



    Photo: ansa.it
    Coronavirus World News COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Philippines logs 1,702 new COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths
    Russia reports 9,348 new daily COVID-19 cases - crisis center
    Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni becomes Italy's first woman PM
    ADB approves $1.5B financing to Pakistan
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
    3 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    4 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    5 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool