COVID incidence up to 215, Rt steady at 0.91% in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID incidence rate rose from 186 every 100,000 inhabitants to 215 while the Rt transmission rate was steady at 0.91% in the weekly monitoring report from the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) Friday, ANSA reports.

Over the August 31-September 13 period, the report said, the RT rate was steady at 0.91 with respect to the previous week when it was 0.92.

The COVID occupancy rate for intensive care units (ICUs) was steady at 1.41% while the general ward rate was down to 5.3% from 5.7% the previous week, the ministry/ISS report said.









