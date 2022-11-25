Go to the main site
    COVID incidence up, Rt back over epidemic threshold at 1.04 in Italy

    25 November 2022, 21:14

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID-19 incidence rate was up again over the last week while the RT transmission number was above the epidemic threshold again, at 1.04, where one represents the threshold at which the virus is expanding, the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in their latest weekly report Friday, ANSA reports.

    The weekly incidence nationwide reached 388 per 100,000 inhabitants (18-24 November) against 353 per 100,000 in the previous week (11-17 November).

    In the period 2-15 November, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 1.04 (range 0.80-1.31), an increase compared to the previous week - when it was 0.88 - and above the epidemic threshold.


