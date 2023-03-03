Go to the main site
    COVID: Incidence down to 45, admissions stable in Italy

    3 March 2023, 17:12

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There was a slight decrease in the weekly incidence of COVID-19 cases nationwide to 45 per 100,000 inhabitants last week, the health ministry and Higher Health Institute (ISS) said in their weekly report Friday, ANSA reports.

    In the period of 8-21 February, the average Rt transmission number calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.94 (range 0.85-1.12), up from the previous week but still below the epidemic threshold, said the ministry-ISS report.
    The ICU occupancy rate was 1.4% (survey as at 2 March) versus 1.3% (23 February).
    In medical areas nationwide, the occupation rate is stable at 5.2% (survey as at 2 March).

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    World News Coronavirus in the world
    Related news
